Sarawak enters state of red alert as it expects more to return from Sabah after polling day

KUCHING (Sept 25): Sarawak has been placed under red alert in view of people returning to the state after the Sabah state election tomorrow.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said this was because Sabah had been classified as a red zone due to an alarming number of new cases detected there in the past few weeks.

“Just yesterday (Thursday), we have some 500 policemen from the state sent to Sabah to re-enforce their Sabahan counterparts. We also have local senior politicians too going there to campaign and voters who went back to cast their votes and then return to Sarawak,” said Uggah.

He said this when officiating at a ceremony to honour 33 retirees and officers who are soon to retire from the Public Work Department (JKR) from throughout the state in Betong today.

“Looking at the trend, recent reports had indicated those returning from Sabah had tested positive for the Covid-19 illness. This means we cannot be complacent that we are safe. As a result, we have now imposing a number of new requirements on those returning from Sabah to Sarawak,” said Uggah.

Uggah, who is the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said such measures were needed to form a protective shield around the state to guard against another possible outbreak of Covid-19, given the state had reported no new cases for the past days.

“We have to be on our guard. Anyone going out of the state or overseas on official duties or for tourism purpose, we need to quarantine you for 14 days at designated hotel upon your return.”

“We are not only protecting you or your family but the society at large. We need to be firm as it is a very difficult time and situation for all of us,” said Uggah.

On Thursday, the SDMC secretariat said in a statement that all Sarawakians and holders of Sarawak permanent residency and visa pass must apply for an entry permit through the enterSarawak app prior to travelling to enter the state.

The committee said travellers will be quarantined at home for 14 days and be given a wristband as well as required to undergo a reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (rT-PCR) tests for Covid-19 upon returning, among a list of measures to monitor visitors from Sabah.

Uggah said it was pertinent for the public to adhere to standard operating procedures introduced by the authorities to keep the local Covid-19 situation in check.