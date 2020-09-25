SDMC announces new measures in view of Covid-19 situation in Sabah

KUCHING: All Sarawakians and holders of Sarawak permanent residency and visa pass entering the state must apply for an entry permit through the ‘enterSarawak’ app prior to travelling, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement yesterday, the committee said this was among several measures that will take effect today, to monitor visitors from Sabah which has been declared a Covid-19 red zone.

“Travellers will be allowed to quarantine at home (Stay Home Notice) for 14 days and given the wristband.

“The rT-PCR swab test will be taken on the second day and the 10th day, with the cost borne by the Sarawak government,” it said.

SDMC said Malaysians from the peninsula, Sabah and Labuan as well as foreigners who wish to enter the state through Sabah and Labuan, must also apply for entry permit through ‘enterSarawak’ and submit their rT-PCR Covid-19 test result three days before their travel date.

It said they will be issued a travel pass for a maximum of five days in the state, adding that they must also attach their return air tickets.

“Those who fail to attach their rT-PCR Covid-19 test result, which must be valid three days prior to the travel date, will not be allowed entry into Sarawak.”

SDMC also said citizens and foreigners including those in essential services who frequently travel between Sarawak and Sabah and Labuan must apply for a special pass from the Divisional Disaster Management Committee.

They are also required to have their Covid-19 samples taken every 14 days, it added.

“The Covid-19 rT-PCR test result that they have will be valid for only 14 days. If they fail to do so, the special pass will be deemed invalid.”

In addition, SDMC said all citizens and foreigners who wish to enter Sarawak must declare whether they had been to Sabah or Labuan in the last 14 days, warning that action will be taken under the Protection of Public Health Ordinance 1999 against those found to have made a false declaration.

For those entering the state via transits in Sabah and Labuan, they too must apply for permit through ‘enterSarawak’ and also provide their Covid-19 rT-PCR test results.