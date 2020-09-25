SFAA to hold BGM tomorrow

KUCHING: Sarawak Forwarding Agencies Association (SFAA) will be holding its biennial general meeting (BGM) tomorrow (Saturday).

The association has invited its patron, Assistant Transport Minister Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, to officiate at the BGM opening.

On Monday (Sept 20), SFAA president Joseph Chung and four other executive council members paid a courtesy call on Dr Jerip to present the invitation and also to update him on the association’s activities.

SFAA was officially registered on July 13, 1979 with a group of few members.

“Presently, it has a membership of 132 active forwarding, logistics and transport firms in the state. We are also the member state to the Federation of Malaysia Freight Forwarders which is affiliated to FIATA, a world body based in Geneva, Switzerland,” said Chung.

Among its objectives are to promote and protect common interest of members, to disseminate information and provide advisory services to members and to promote professionalism and good practices among members.

SFAA had conducted many training and educational forums over the years, said Chung.

SFAA’s mission is to develop and streamline operational transactions with all government authorities and trade organisations in line with the national logistic strategy, he added.

Accompanying Chung during the visit were SFAA vice president David Cheng, secretary general Michael Jin, assistant secretary Jores Sedek and secretariat manager Roland Mason.