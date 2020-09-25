Shafie declares Sabah polling day tomorrow a public holiday

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 25): The Sabah government has declared tomorrow a public holiday to enable voters to go out and exercise their rights in the 16th state election.

Caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal in a statement today said the declaration of the public holiday was based on Section 9 of the Sabah Public Holiday Ordinance.

“I urge the public to abide by standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Sabah Election Commission (EC) and local authorities. Sabahans should abide by the health advisory issued by the Health Ministry.

“Avoid crowded, confined spaces and speaking in close proximity to each other. Also wash yours hands frequently and wear face masks in public,” Shafie said, addressing concerns over an increase in Covid-19 cases in the state.

The polls tomorrow will see 447 candidates vying for 73 seats in the state.