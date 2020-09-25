Sibu’s Tiong Hua Road Market closed after cracks appear on walls

SIBU: The Tiong Hua Road Market, is now off limits to the public until further notice, after cracks were found in the five-decade old building.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting said the structure was unsafe but was quick to point out they needed to wait for the Public Works Department’s (JKR) assessment before proceeding with the next course of action.

“We have to seal off the place as it is structurally unsafe. SMC notes of the progression of cracks (at the building). So, based on layman’s eyes, we can’t take any chance on public safety. The safety of visitors and traders tops the list of our priority.

“What we do now is that we are temporarily closing the place in the interest of public safety,” he told The Borneo Post when met after inspecting the market this afternoon.

Ting pointed out that if traders wished to trade, the council would let them do so in the car park area outside the building.

“We will get JKR to come to do their assessment and whatever recommendations they make, we will follow,” he added.

Meanwhile, SMC Market and Petty Traders Standing Committee chairman councillor Albert Tiang reminded traders not to take the risks by going inside the market to retrieve their belongings.

Tiang disclosed that there are 34 traders at the market.

The Tiong Hua Road Market was built in the 1970s almost the same time as Rajang Park Market.