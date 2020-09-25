South Koreans keen in setting up factories in Sarawak — Riot

KUCHING: A group of South Korean investors have expressed interest to invest in setting up factories in Sarawak, said Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to East Asia Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem.

In a statement issued yesterday, Riot said this was conveyed to him by members of South Korean business community in Malaysia at his office in Putrajaya yesterday.

He said four proposals were presented during the meeting, with two of them to set up factories in Sarawak.

The proposals are for aluminium pellet production plant, nitrile rubber glove production plant, ammonia processing plant and medical and testing kit production plant.

Riot, who is also Serian MP, however did not specify which of those proposals are for Sarawak.

“Our meeting touched on their suggestion on increasing South Korean investment in Malaysia. Indeed, there have been many giant companies already investing and setting up factories in Malaysia including Samsung, Hyundai Daelim, Titan and others,” he said.

Riot also said he suggested to investors from South Korea to build a private hospital in Sarawak.

“I told them to consider investing or bringing in investors to set up a private hospital in Sarawak just like the St. Vincent’s Hospital in Suwon, South Korea,” he added.

Also present at the meeting was South Korean government agency Korea SMEs and Startups Agency (KOSME) director Chon Yong Ho.