Tandek candidate Anita Baranting joins Star Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Independent candidate for Tandek Datuk Anita Baranting has joined Sabah Solidarity Tanah Airku (Star Sabah).

She handed over her membership application form to Star Sabah president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan at the party’s division office in Kota Marudu on Thursday.

Baranting was part of the group of state assemblymen who supported former Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman in his bid to topple the Warisan Plus government.

Six of the assemblymen in this group subsequently decided to contest as independents in the coming 16th state election in their bid to retain their seats.

One of them is former PKR Sabah vice Chief Kenny Chua (Inanam) who has also recently joined Star Sabah.

A total of 3,537 people from Upko, PBS and Warisan division in Tandek was reported to have joined Star Sabah with Baranting.