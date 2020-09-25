Tawau Hills Park, Tun Sakaran Marine Park, Sipadan Island Park closed for disinfection works

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 25): Sabah Parks has closed another three parks to allow disinfection work to be carried out in these areas.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment’s permanent secretary Dr Jamili Nais, the parks are Tawau Hills Park, Tun Sakaran Marine Park and Sipadan Island Park, which are all located in Tawau and Semporna.

Dr Jamili in a statement today said that the disinfecting work had to be done following the spike in Covid-19 cases in Sabah’s eastern coast.

“The three parks will be closed for seven days starting Sept 24 and will be out of bounds for all visitors during this time,” he said.

On Thursday, Dr Jamili announced the closure of Kinabalu Park for two weeks after a hiker from Tawau, who had climbed Mount Kinabalu on Sept 13 to Sept 14, was found to be a close contact of a Covid-19 patient.

The closure, which took effect on Sept 24, will be enforced until Oct 8 and all staff working at the registration counters, screening and gate areas will have to go for a Covid-19 test.

All mountain guides and porters as well as the staff at Mutiara and Sutera Sanctuary Lodges who were working on Sept 13 and 14 were also required to undergo screening.

However, all the other parks such as Tunku Abdul Rahman Park, Turtle Islands Park in Sandakan, Pulau Tiga Park, Tun Mustapha Park in Kudat, Poring Hot Springs, Serimsim substation,, Sayap substation, Monggis substation and Nalapak substation are still free from Covid-19 and will remain open to visitors.