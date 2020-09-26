29 students receive Yayasan John Jinep bridging aid

BAU: Twenty-nine students from here, who will pursue their studies at the tertiary level, received an education bridging aid from Yayasan John Jinep worth RM48,688 yesterday.

The recipients have been accepted by local universities.

Established on Dec 8, 2014, the Yayasan John Jinep is an endowment foundation to assist the Bidayuh community by providing bridging aid assistance to students from financially needy families who are furthering their studies in local higher learning institutions.

The fund is made available through the foundation’s trust account with Amanah Raya Berhad which was opened in 2014 through a donation made by the John Jinep family.

Since its formation, 312 applications have been received but only 229 students have so far been assisted.

The remaining 90 applications were not successful because they did not come from needy background and were not entering local public higher learning institutions.

The total fund disbursed as at September 2020 is RM424,213.02.

Applications are open all year round but interviews are only held to coincide with new semester registrations at local IPTAs.

Speaking at a simple handing over ceremony, Yayasan John Jinep chairman William Jinep advised students to set a personal target of cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.0 in order to make them competitive in the job market in the public sector.

To be competitive in the private sector, he said students must master English, by reading more materials written in English.

The Yayasan John Jinep education bridging aid is free.

Its adviser and patron Datuk Henry Harry Jinep and a standing committee member (education panel) William Ding were also present at the presentation ceremony yesterday.