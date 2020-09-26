Councils ‘discovers’ another tourist attraction ‘Mountain Giant Baby’

KUCHING: Bau District Council has identified another mountain with the potential to become a tourist attraction in the district.

Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Henry Harry Jinep, accompanied by a delegation from the district council, visited the newly-discovered site named ‘Mountain Giant Baby’ yesterday.

According to Henry, ‘Mountain Giant Baby’ is yet another major discovery in Bau District after a well known ‘Mountain Sleeping Beauty’ was discovered earlier

He said the district council discovered the new mountain only recently.

He said ‘Mountain Giant Baby’ which looks like a ‘sleeping baby’ from close or far, is located not far from ‘Mountain Sleeping Beauty’.

To promote the new site (Mountain Giant Baby) which is located near Jalan Jibong, Jambusan, Henry said Bau District Council had pinned its exact location on Google Map.

He added those wanting to visit the site, could key in ‘Giant Baby’ via Google search engine and follow the directions given.

Henry said he could not be more pleased that another potential tourism product has been discovered in Bau.

“Mountain Sleeping Beauty looks like a mother and ‘Mountain Giant Baby’ is her baby.

“With them being near to each other is definitely a tourism spot worth visiting,” he said.