Dennis Ngau confident of defending Telang Usan seat

MIRI: Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau is confident that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will nominate him to defend the seat in the next election.

In an interview yesterday, he said although GPS had yet to announce its candidates, there had been strong indication from the top leaders for him to defend Telang Usan.

“I have done my very best serving our constituency since 2011, and later 2016. The rest I will leave it to God.

“As of now, party leaders have indicated that I will be asked to defend the Telang Usan seat,” he said.

However, the two-term assemblyman said if the GPS top leadership felt that they had a better candidate, he would leave his political future up to them.

Dennis first contested in the seat in 2011 against Harrison Ngau Laing from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Kebing Wan from the Sarawak National Party (SNAP), and independent Jok Ding.

He received 3,597 votes and won with a majority of 845 votes.

In 2016, he defended the seat in a straight fight against PKR’s Roland Engan and garnered 3,231 votes for only 167-vote majority.

Telang Usan is expected to be one of the hot seats in the next state election, with at least a three-cornered fight between GPS, PKR, and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB).