Drug, substance abuse cases in August worrying

KUCHING: The number of drug and substance abuse in the state is worrying with 1,267 cases and 1,359 arrests made in August alone.

Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the cases and arrests were the result of 905 operations conducted by the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department, National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) and several other agencies.

“A total of 49.27kg of various types of drugs worth RM5.33 million were seized in August alone. Therefore, to combat drug abuse more aggressively, the police have to enforce stricter laws,” she told a press conference at her office here yesterday.

Fatimah said the issue of drug and substance abuse had to be addressed properly because of its huge impact on the wellbeing of the community.

She cited a case recently involving an elderly woman who was stabbed to death by her grandson, the result of drug and substance abuse. Drug abuse, especially on syabu or methamphetamine, could cause a person to lose self-control.

She thus urged all parties to work together in combating drug and substance abuse in the state.

The public can channel information related to drug and substance abuse activities via Whatsapp to the NCID Hotline at 012-208722 and the AADK Hotline at 019-6262233.

NCID Sarawak ACP Jasmirol Jamaluddin, AADK Sarawak assistant director Yuliani Yahya and Sarawak Education Department’s drug prevention special officer Munawwar Ismail were also present at the function.