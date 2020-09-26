Islamic information centre holds forum on representations of various religions

KUCHING: The Sarawak Islamic Information Centre (SIIC) held a forum yesterday involving representatives of various religions with the theme ‘Peace and Harmony: Helping Without Boundaries’.

A press release said the programme was held as part of a meeting between representatives of various religions in conjunction with SIIC’s 12th anniversary celebration.

Among the representatives present at the forum were Lim Teck Hui (Malaysian Buddhist Association Sarawak), Pung Chee Haw (Kuching Buddhist Association), Chin Chia Chau (Sarawak Baha’i Spiritual Council), Prabhu Kripa Sindhu (Sangam Hindu Malaysia), Gurdial Singh (Sikh Temple Association Sarawak), Kuching Roman Catholic Archbishop Simon Poh, and Muhammad Ilyas Muhammad Saleh from UiTM Samarahan campus.

SIIC implements the belief that through such meetings all parties can communicate, better understand, and further strengthen the relationship between friends and communities of different religions.

During the programme, Kuan Chee Heng, who is known as Uncle Kentang, made an appearance via live-stream video.