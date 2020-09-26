Jewellery theft suspects nabbed barely 30 minutes after report

SIBU: Police arrested two suspects barely 30 minutes after they received the theft report from the owner of a jewellery shop at Jalan Market.

The victim said he discovered the theft when he opened his shop yesterday morning.

He said he was not aware of the theft earlier as the thieves had apparently disconnected the alarm from the shop that was connected to his handphone.

However, he said images from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) installed at the shop saw the two suspects, one of them not even wearing a mask and smoking heavily in the shop and taking away the jewellery from the display shelf and also in the safe which they prised open at 3.21am yesterday.

The victim claimed that he lost about RM60,000 worth of jewellery.

Police sprang into action after receiving the report and they managed to track down the two suspects and arrested them at Jalan Wong Nai Siong within 30 minutes after receiving the report.

They also detained a female suspect, believed to be the girlfriend of one of the suspects.

Police recovered two pouches from one of the suspects that contained the jewellery, though it is not immediately known whether all the stolen jewellery were recovered.