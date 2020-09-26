Mirian’s Cyberpunk image wins #NANOKENTalent2020

MIRI: Cyberpunk image by Azaiman Kadir from Miri won the inaugural #NANOKENTalent2020 photography competition yesterday beating 40 other entries.

He took home RM200 while second place winner Muhammad Danial Ashraf Abdullah also from Miri won RM150 and third place winner Hanizan Abdul Latif from Ipoh, Perak received RM100. Prizes of RM50 each were also given to participants who sent the most entries and jury prizes.

Participants were given the choice of Cyberpunk 2059 or Vampira 2020 themes in the competition to promote Nanoken Pentalogy fantasy book series.

The originator of Nanoken books, Hafizul Mohd Razali said the winners were judged based on the most ‘like’, photo creativity and caption.

“The objective is to find suitable talent for photography sessions of characters in Nanoken novels as well as foster interest in anime photography and science fiction,” said Hafizul who revealed that it took 10 years to complete the book series with Sarawak-based superheros.

He hoped the five-book series published with experienced novelist, Fizziany Ahmad will win the hearts of fans of science fiction and superhero fantasy.

“The competition also fosters environmental awareness while taking selfies,” he added.