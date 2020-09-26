Register for fully funded IoT, Cybersecurity programmes at PPKS

KUCHING: Registration for Sarawak Skills Development Centre (PPKS)’s October 2020 intake for Integrated IoT (Internet of Things) and Cybersecurity in Manufacturing Programme is on-going.

In a press statement, PPKS encouraged fresh graduates, unemployed diploma and degree holders with majors in computer science, computer systems, electronics, information technology, mechatronics and software engineering between 21 and 35 years to apply for the fully funded programme.

PPKS executive director Hallman Sabri highlighted that funding from the Malaysian government covers tuition and examination fees as well as a monthly living allowance during the two-month programme.

“Theory and practical classes will be held at PPKS campus in Tabuan Jaya. Upon completing the programme and passing the examination, trainees will be equipped with the latest industry-relevant skills in IoT and Cybersecurity with the opportunity to join free exclusive online courses on Introduction to IR 4.0, Power BI and Microsoft Azure.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for fresh and unemployed graduates to embark on exciting careers in new and emerging technologies,” he added.

Hallman said there is an increase in automaton across various industry sectors with the emergence of Digital Economy and Industry Revolution 4.0. Internet of Things (IoT) is becoming a game changer in automation engineering and manufacturing.

“With new and emerging technologies supporting the quest to improve productivity and manage costs effectively, there is also an urgent need for a strategic approach to cybersecurity.

“Around the globe, cybersecurity has become an enterprise-wide issue. In Malaysia, it has been reported that cybersecurity incidents have increased by more than 100 per cent since Covid-19 outbreak.

“IOT-Cybersecurity programme is an important step to develop practitioners with relevant knowledge and skills to contribute to the physical and digital industry ecosystem,” he said.

For more information, contact Mahathir Abang at 082-364198 or 016-7155398, or visit PPKS website at www.ppks.edu.my.