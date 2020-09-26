Wet weather forecast for Sabah on polling day today

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast rain in one or two places in the west coast and the interior of Sabah, Kudat and Sandakan on the polling day for the Sabah state election today.

According to data on its website, the weather is generally fine in other areas in the morning but in the afternoon, thunderstorm is forecast in one or two places in the west coast, the interiors and Sandakan.

Meanwhile, rain is forecast at night in one or two places in the west coast, Sandakan and the interiors.

The temperatures will hover between 22 and 33 degrees Celsius.

The Election Commission encourages voters to cast their ballots according to the recommended voting times printed on the voter’s card, but voters who are unable to stick to the schedule can still go and cast their ballots at any time between 7.30am and 5pm.

A total of 1,088,711 of the 1,103,646 normal voters are eligible to cast their votes today, as 14,935 had voted by post.

There are a total of 2,540 voting channels in 741 voting centres. — Bernama