Bright future ahead for Lawas and Limbang in O&G industry – Abang Johari

LAWAS (Sept 29): Lawas and Limbang have a bright future ahead with the prospect of development of the oil and gas (O&G) Industry as it as it located within the hydrocarbon reserves belt in this region, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Noting that the potential investor has completed the preliminary feasibility studies and will proceed with the hydrology study soon in the multi-billion ringgit integrated oil refinery project in Lawas, Abang Johari also hinted that state-owned Petros could also be involved in exploration activities in northern Sarawak.

“We have the right to do oil and gas exploration as it is not exclusive to Petronas only but I will make announcement in due time and only giving you some hint now,“ he said at a dinner with government departments and community representatives at Lawas Indoor Stadium last night.

The Edge had earlier this month reported that the Sarawak government through Petros was looking to conduct oil and gas exploration activities in northern Sarawak to tap into the potential of unexplored oil and gas reserves in the district as well as its neighbouring area Limbang.

Abang Johari believed that the discovery of oil and gas reserves would be a game changer to Limbang and Lawas which are blessed with natural resources and tourists attractions.

He said plans are underway to improve connectivity with new Lawas Airport, coastal highway from Miri to Lawas and other infrastructure.

As the hydrocarbon carbon belt in geology lies between Limbang, Baram to Balingian, he wants the locals to equip themselves with necessary skills and knowledge to be able to benefit if this takes off.

Abang Johari said he adopted an empowering approach in leading the state as the chief minister since he took over 46 months ago from the late Pehin Sri Sri Adenan Satem.

“Instead of top-down, I adopted the bottom up approach and we deliver according to the people’s aspirations through regional development agencies under Recoda (Regional Corridor Development Authority),“ he added.

Abang Johari said the state government will be more robust in infrastructure development throughout the state as the state will have an additional of between RM2.5 billion and RM3 billion revenue from oil and gas industry sales tax collection annually.

Meanwhile, the chief minister disagreed with the argument by a professor that the proposal to set up five international schools in Sarawak is constitutionally wrong, saying it would be operated by a government-linked company.

Earlier on, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan urged all Sarawakians to look at the achievements of the GPS ruling coalition and give the chief minister their full support with a strong mandate to continue this momentum to bring Sarawak to greater heights.

He said Abang Johari’s record as a chief minister speaks for itself where his impact with unconventional approach has cemented the state rights, bumped up the state coffers and unleashed unprecedented infrastructure and communication upgrade since taking office from the late ‘Tok Nan’.

Among those who were at the function were Abang Johari’s wife and Sabati chairman Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Awang Tengah’s wife Datuk Dayang Morliah Awang Daud, Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Henry Sum Agong, Deputy Minister of Transport Hasbi Habibolah.