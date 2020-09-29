Bung Moktar confident GRS can restore Sabahans’ spirit

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin is confident that Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is able to restore the spirit of the people towards the new state government’s capability of protecting their welfare.

Therefore, he said the GRS leadership comprising Perikatan Nasional (PN), BN and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) would be taking steps to ensure that the people in Sabah are protected after the coalition has formed the new state government and Datuk Hajiji Noor has taken his oath as Chief Minister.

“We (GRS) agreed to name Hajiji as Chief Minister based on the awareness and confidence that the state government to-be-established is capable of rehabilitating the spirit of the people towards the new administration.

“It is one of the major responsibilities for the state government in future. But with the cooperation from all quarters, I am confident it would be resolved tomorrow (today), Datuk Hajiji Noor would be installed as Sabah Chief Minister, and we will start taking measures to ensure the people receive the attention,” he said.

Bung Moktar was speaking at a media conference after attending a closed-door GRS meeting at a hotel here yesterday.

Also present in the media conference were Hajiji, who is Sabah PN chairman; Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, and PBS secretary-general Datuk Jahid Jahim.

In this regard, Bung Moktar who won the Lamag state seat, said GRS was committed to focusing on efforts to develop Sabah. The Sabah Umno liaison committee chairman also reminded the people in the state not to play politics or think of problems of Sabah. — Bernama