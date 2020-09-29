Covid-19 hotspot location based on MOH in-depth investigation — MySejahtera

KUALA LUMPUR: MySejahtera has explained that location being considered as a Covid-19 hotspot in its ‘Hotspot Tracker’ is purely based on in-depth investigation by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on the definite and possible source of infection.

MySejahtera said this in a statement in response to concerns shared by netizens on social media yesterday that its ‘Hotspot Tracker’ had been stating that there were no cases in the last 28 days within a 1km radius from where Covid-19 cases have been reported.

Netizens were apparently concerned over the reports that NuSentral Mall, KL Gateway Mall, Sunway Pyramid Mall and Suria KLCC had reported Covid-19 positive cases but it has not been reflected by the hotspot tracker.

MySejahtera said everything is based on facts and science, and as such, the above-mentioned malls were not the source or the potential source of Covid-19 infection.

The statement added appreciation should be given to the malls for their proactive action which led to disinfection and cleaning activities being carried out, as it is a standard operating procedure as per MOH prevention and control action strategy.

“We would like to commend Malaysians at large for using the functions of MySejahtera regularly and it is clearly evident everyone is updated about the happenings on Covid-19. We also urge Malaysians and residents in Malaysia to only share information based on facts so as not to create unnecessary panic in the community,” said the statement.

MySejahtera is an application developed by the government to assist in managing the Covid-19 outbreak in the country. — Bernama