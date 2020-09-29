Fama launches Coco Cabana farmers market in Miri

MIRI: The Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority (Fama) celebrated its 55th anniversary together with the official launching of Coco Cabana farmers market here yesterday.

Among the activities held during ‘Karnival Pengguna – Lokasi Awam Pembangunan Industri Asas Tani & Pemasaran Digital’ were cooking demonstrations, burger eating contest, promotional sale of agro-based industrial products and performances by buskers.

“We are launching the farmers market at Coco Cabana today (on Sunday) which will be held on the first and last weekend of every month as well as celebrating the 55th anniversary of Fama which falls on Sept 30,” Fama Sarawak director Dato Dr Mat Sani Hassan told reporters when met at the carnival Sunday.

He commented that Coco Cabana farmers market is very interesting for visitors as it offers various agro-based industrial products and many more.

“Some 30 entrepreneurs participating in the carnival have received very encouraging response,” he added.

Meanwhile, Coco Cabana Farmers Market chairwoman Hasni Mahidi said the twice monthly market would attract many visitors with traders offering a variety of products for sale.

“So, come in droves to Coco Cabana Miri Farmers Market every beginning and end of the month,” she added.

Fama Miri officer Wan Habib Wan Drahman was also at the carnival.