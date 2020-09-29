Four districts in Sabah placed under TEMCO

KUALA LUMPUR: Four districts in Sabah – Lahad Datu, Tawau, Kunak and Semporna – are placed under the administrative Targeted Enhanced Movement Control Order (TEMCO) from midnight yesterday until Oct 12.

Senior Minister (Security

Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the administrative TEMCO involving 962,661 residents would be implemented to curb the transmission of Covid-19 infection in the four districts, as well as to enable targeted case-tracking activities to be carried out over a period of 14 days.

“The Health Ministry (MoH) confirmed that there were 1,195 positive cases of Covid-19 infection in Lahad Datu, Tawau, Kunak and Semporna districts during the period Sept 1 to 27, with Lahad Datu recording 241 cases, Tawau (634), Kunak (65) and Semporna (255). Taking into account the number of cases, the government, on the advice of Health Minister (Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba), has decided to implement an administrative TEMCO in these areas,” he said yesterday.

Ismail Sabri said during the implementation of the administrative TEMCO, all residents are prohibited from leaving the affected areas while non-residents and visitors are not allowed to enter the four districts involved during the enforcement period. All business activities would be halted, except for essential goods and services in the four districts involved, while medical bases would be opened in the TEMCO areas.

In addition, Ismail Sabri said all entry points to and from the TEMCO areas would be closed.

To ensure full compliance, the police, the Armed Forces, Civil Defence Force, Volunteer Corps Department (Rela), local authorities and authorised personnel would control all areas involved.

“All residents are asked to remain calm and give full cooperation to the staff from the MoH and comply with all directives issued by the authorities,” said the minister. Residents in need of help or have any question can contact the district police headquarters, namely, Lahad Datu (089-881 255), Tawau (089-752 222), Kunak (089-851 222) and Semporna (089-782 020). — Bernama