Govt considering suitable incentives for border residents — MOF

PADANG BESAR: The government is considering several incentives to help the people, especially traders in urban areas near national border who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Finance Minister II, Mohd Shahar Abdullah said the government is thinking of measures that would not only help those affected by the pandemic, but to also help restore the country’s economy.

“The purpose of our going down to the ground today is to listen to the people’s complaints and how they are coping with the situation.

“The feedback will be used in formulating policies to help the people,” he told reporters during a one-day working visit to Perlis here yesterday.

Mohd Shahar said sometimes the incentives given by the government may not be holistic and are only suitable in some areas.

“We will make adjustment to some incentives. At this point, the ‘fit for all’ approach in measuring the needs of the people is no longer relevant and appropriate. For example, the situation in Padang Besar is not the same as in Bukit Kayu Hitam, Kedah or Rantau Panjang, Kelantan.

“The information gathered today will be brought to Putrajaya and will be fine-tuned so that policy makers know what is really happening at the national border,” he said.

He urged those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic to meet with the relevant agencies and utilise the benefits from the economic stimulus package announced by the government earlier. – Bernama