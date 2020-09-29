GRS changes cabinet line-up hours after swearing-in ceremony

KOTA KINABALU: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) has changed its state cabinet line-up, hours after the swearing-in ceremony at the Istana Negeri this morning.

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, who initially held the Local Government and Housing Minister portfolio, now holds the Works Minister portfolio following a swap with Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Masidi was also named as the Second Finance Minister.

The announcement was made by newly-appointed Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor during his first official visit to the Sabah State Administrative Centre (PPNS) here today.

“Another five new ministers, along with the assistant ministers, will be taking their oaths very soon,” he told reporters.

When asked about the reason behind the swap, Hajiji said that there is no issue about it and that he needed Masidi’s financial expertise to revive the state’s economy in view the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hajiji also said that he would ‘look into’ the appointment of Chinese representatives as state ministers or nominated assemblymen.

Usually, one of the Deputy Chief Minister posts would be given to a Chinese. However, Hajiji’s line-up didn’t feature any.

As it stands, here are the list of ministers in the state cabinet:

Chief Minister: Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor

Deputy Chief Minister 1 cum Works Minister: Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin

Deputy Chief Minister 2 cum Agriculture and Food Industry Minister: Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan

Deputy Chief Minister 3 cum Trade and Industry Minister: Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam

Local Government and Housing Minister cum Second Finance Minister: Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Rural Development Minister: Datuk Jahid Jahim