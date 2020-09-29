Hajiji capable to lead Sabah – Musa Aman

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 29): Newly sworn-in Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Mohd Noor has the capacity to lead Sabah and bring the much needed economic revival to the people and future development of the state, said former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman today.

In congratulating Hajiji’s on the appointment, Musa said the Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (BERSATU) chief was not only a compassionate individual, but also a firm leader and able to make decisions without fear or favour.

“I have known Hajiji for a long time, having served as a (state) cabinet minister for many years under my tenure as Chief Minister.

“He had always given his full commitment and professionalism to his job back then,” he said in a statement here.

Hajiji, 65, who is also Perikatan Nasional (PN) Sabah chairman, was sworn in as Sabah’s 16th Chief Minister before Sabah Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at the Istana Negeri here today.

His appointment came after the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah coalition, consisting of PN, Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), won a simple majority with 38 of the 73 state seats in the recently concluded state election. – Bernama