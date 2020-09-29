King undergoes follow-up treatment at IJN

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who was admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) last Monday to undergo food poisoning and intervention treatment, is currently receiving follow-up treatment at the centre.

Istana Negara’s Comptroller of the Royal Household, Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin in a statement yesterday said the treatment for food poisoning had been carried out following His Majesty’s admission to the centre on Sept 21.

Treatment for the intervention was done following a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan on Sept 22, which showed that Al-Sultan Abdullah had suffered injuries while playing sports, said Ahmad Fadil.

“It is well known that His Majesty is active in several types of sports, including polo, football, squash, hockey and golf.

“The intervention treatment on Al-Sultan Abdullah’s knees and ankles went successfully on Sept 24 and His Majesty is now in stable condition.

“Following the intervention treatment, His Majesty was advised to undergo follow-up treatment under observation of the IJN specialists.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah is scheduled to return to Istana Negara after completing the follow-up treatment,” he said.

Ahmad Fadil also said His Majesty had voiced concern over the spike in positive Covid-19 cases in the country, which had surpassed three digits since Sunday.

The Ministry of Health, on its Twitter account yesterday, announced that 115 new cases of Covid-19 were reported yesterday with the total number of cases so far exceeding 11,000.

On Sunday, 150 new cases were reported.

Ahmad Fadil said His Majesty also expressed concern over the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the peninsula due to returnees from Sabah, with 36 cases recorded from Sept 20 until Sunday.

In this regard, he said His Majesty advised the people to look after their personal health and always be vigilant and abide by the directives issued by the government, and to practise the new norms due to the increased number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia.

Ahmad Fadil said the people were also urged to pray for Al-Sultan Abdullah’s recovery and for His Majesty to be blessed with long-lasting good health.

Al-Sultan Abdullah was admitted to the IJN Royal Ward last Monday after His Majesty complained of feeling unwell and was advised to be monitored by doctors. — Bernama