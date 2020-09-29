Mardi urges farmers not to use cl3 padi variety

KUALA LUMPUR: The padi variety known as CL3 is not a product of the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) crop stable.

Mardi, in a statement yesterday, was responding to a four-minute viral video showing what seemed like a farmer or padi-based entrepreneur promoting the said padi variety.

The video also compared yield results of the CL3 with the CL (Clearfield) and CL2 varieties produced by MARDI to contain the ‘padi angin’, or weedy rice menace.

The agency said among the reasons why CL3 can’t be used is because it is not an endorsed variety as CL seeds can only be produced in Mardi stations, and varieties sold by irresponsible parties could potentially result in losses for farmers.

“Mardi is urging all padi farmers not to purchase or use the CL3,” the statement read.

For further information, contact Mardi Padi and Rice Research Centre director Dr Asfaliza Ramli at 03 89536200 or via email [email protected] – Bernama