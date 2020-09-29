PBB has no intention to join BN – Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 29): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Sarawak, has no intention to rejoin Barisan Nasional (BN) for the time being as it prepares for the 12th Sarawak state election.

PBB senior vice-president, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said to date, the party is maintaining its stand to stay with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“Now we are in the Federal government and have strong cooperation with Perikatan Nasional (PN) which is a coalition of MPs from Bersatu and PAS, as well as Umno and BN components.

“For us, what is important is to focus on Sarawak itself in the contexts of development and the rights of Sarawak under the 1963 Malaysia Agreement…we will stay with GPS but will cooperate with all parties,” said Fadillah who is Senior Minister of Works.

He was speaking to reporters after launching the 2021-2025 Works Department (JKR) Strategic Plan here today.

PBB left Barisan Nasional after the 14th general election.

Apart from PBB, three other parties in GPS are Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Parti Demokratik Progresif (PDP).

The 11th Sarawak state election was held on May 7 2016, and the next state election will have to be held by July next year. – Bernama