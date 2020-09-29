Permanent disablement benefit comprises more than half of Socso’s latest compensation payout

SIBU: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) office here paid out RM4.406 million in compensations to 1,274 cases recorded from January till August this year.

Socso Sibu branch manager Tan Phang Chia said from this total, the permanent disablement benefit accounted for more than half of the total – the payout for this category was

RM2.463 million involving 90 cases. This was followed by temporary disablement benefit payout to 844 cases amounting to RM1.2875 million, funeral benefit payout to 183 cases worth RM348,930.10, survivors’ pension payout to 95 cases (RM252,734.36), invalidity pension payout to 58 cases (RM48,746.61), and dependants’ benefit payout to four cases (RM5,511.75).

Tan said in the same period last year, the Socso compensations recorded RM3.850 million, with payments made to 1,462 cases.

“We encourage members of the public to visit our website, www.perkeso.gov.my, for more details about the benefits provided by Socso.

“Alternatively, call 084-213 066 / 213 067,” said Tan.

The Socso Sibu office’s address is No 1-5, Lorong Pahlawan 7, Jalan Pahlawan, 96000, Sibu.

Additionally, Tan said as at July this year, Socso recorded 8,031 active employers and

77,148 active employees in Sibu.

On employer’s registration, he said the number was 1,002 last year.