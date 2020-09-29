Woman driver killed when pick-up truck rear-ended another vehicle

BINTULU: A woman was killed after her pick-up truck rear-ended another vehicle at Junction 5, Jalan Tun Hussein Onn at around 7.42pm on Sunday night.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement said the 46-year-old driver was identified as Meretah Beran from Batu 36, Jalan Bintulu-Miri.

He said the driver of the other pick-up truck, a 39-year-old man from Bintangor did not suffer any injuries.

Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene. It was understood that the woman had a record of high blood pressure.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.