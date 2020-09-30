584 stray dogs caught by MPP from January to August this year — Chairman

KUCHING: Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) has caught 584 stray dogs from January to August this year, said its chairman Lo Khere Chiang.

“For the same period, a total of 46 carcasses were removed and disposed of,” he added in a statement yesterday.

In the same statement, he disclosed that MPP took part in the recent World Rabies Day celebration held at MBKS Community Hall on September 26. The event was organised by the State Veterinary Department and was participated by several local councils and agencies.

“Various activities were carried out on the day including anti-rabies vaccination, licensing and micro-chipping.

“World Rabies Day is celebrated every year on September 28 with the aim of raising awareness of the effects of rabies on humans and animals, providing information and advice on how to prevent disease in at-risk communities, and increase efforts in rabies control,” he said.

Lo also said that MPP also participated in opening a licensing counter for pet dogs on the day, manned by seven MPP officers from the Wild Dog Catching Unit, Licensing Unit and the Finance Unit.

“The MPP counter received and issued 27 pet dog applications during the period.

“The pet dog payment rate is RM10 for dogs that have been neutered while RM30 is charged for dogs that have not been neutered,” he said.

Lo advised the community under the MPP administration to continue to take initiatives in preventing the outbreak of rabies by providing anti-rabies vaccination to their pets and licensing of their pets to reduce the spread of rabies.

Similar activities will also be held and launched on October 17 at the same location.

“MPP calls on the public not to miss the opportunity to vaccinate and license their dogs. Dog owners who have vaccinated their dogs are advised not to let go of pet dogs at will as it may threaten the safety of passers-by, as well as the risk of contracting rabies if the pet comes in contact with other stray dogs with their status unknown. Vaccinated dogs should be confined to the home area,” Lo said.

He further reminded that 99 per cent of rabies cases are caused by dogs and 40 per cent of cases affected children.

“The rabies virus infects humans through bite wounds and open wounds on the skin from saliva, fluid or bodily tissues from the animal to humans. The incubation period of rabies is three weeks to two months from the bite of a rabid animal until symptoms appear.

“If bitten, patients should wash the bite area with running water for 15 minutes and wash with soap to reduce the risk of infection before going to the nearest clinic immediately,” he said.