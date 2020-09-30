Airbnb: Kuching, Sibu among most hospitable cities

KUALA LUMPUR: In honor of World Tourism Day, Airbnb is celebrating hosts who always go above and beyond — earning 5-star reviews from their guests — and the communities in which these hosts live.

Malaysia’s famed hospitality continues to hold strong across the nation, with Sarawak, Johor and Penang all boasting “most hospitable” cities within their borders, meaning places with the highest percentages of Airbnb listings with 5-star reviews.

Some of Malaysia’s “most hospitable” cities include Kuching, Sibu, Kluang and Johor Bahru in Johor, Georgetown and Bukit Mertajam in Penang, Kuantan in Pahang, Kuala Terengganu in Terengganu, Melaka in Melaka and Seremban in Negeri Sembilan.

“Whether it’s exploring urban or rural destinations across Malaysia, Airbnb offers a diverse range of options for short and long-term stays,” said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb general manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan at Airbnb.

“At Airbnb we remain committed to supporting Malaysia’s tourism recovery as our community continues to be at making memorable connections through authentic, local and affordable travel experiences.”

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has designated 2020 as the ‘Year of Tourism and Rural Development’ and is shining a light on the economic importance of rural travel.

Airbnb has seen firsthand how travel and tourism are helping rural communities across the globe begin to recover from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, as the platform sees trends shift away from urban destinations, towards more rural areas and smaller communities.

In Malaysia, as domestic travel continues to be a key driver of recovery in line with the Cuti-Cuti Malaysia campaign, Airbnb has launched its enhanced cleaning protocol, working with Airbnb hosts to meet guests’ new needs for increased cleanliness and privacy during their travels.

Ninety-four per cent of all Airbnb reviews show that guests are satisfied with cleaning alone, scoring it at four or five stars after their stays.