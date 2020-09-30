Chong: I followed all SOPs when returning from Sabah, restrictions only imposed on Sept 21

KUCHING (Sept 30): DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen has denied accusations of not complying with any standard operating procedures (SOP) upon returning from his recent trip to Sabah.

In a statement today, Chong said he had in fact returned to Sarawak on Sept 20, before any travel restrictions were imposed by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) for travelers coming in from Sabah and Labuan.

He also slammed Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) for “cooking up” an issue on this matter, saying that SUPP, as part of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government, should already know that restrictions were only imposed starting Sept 21 and home quarantine was imposed starting Sept 25.

“I have complied fully with the SOP set out by SDMC, including filling up the e-health declaration and entry forms before Sept 20. Yet, despite the full compliance, it still becomes an issue cooked up by SUPP politicians.

“If full compliance with the SOP of the SDMC is a concern of SUPP leaders then there must be something wrong with the SOP.

“SUPP should tell the public what is wrong with the SOP, not just shooting and targeting me,” he said.

He added that if SUPP could not point out what was wrong with the SOP, then it showed SUPP was merely trying to politicise the matter despite the full compliance of the SOP by DAP leaders.

Chong, who is also Stampin MP and Batu Kawa assemblyman, was responding to statements and social media posts by SUPP leaders who criticised Chong for “attending party activities” and “not going for self quarantine” despite returning from Sabah where Covid-19 cases were high.

Chong was in Sabah recently to help with the campaigning for Warisan-Plus candidates in the recently concluded Sabah state election.