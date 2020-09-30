Covid-19: Four new clusters detected — Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MoH) has detected four new clusters – two in Sabah identified as ‘Jalan Bomba Cluster’ and ‘Jalan Utara Cluster’, while in Selangor, it is identified as Benteng PK Cluster and in Johor, the Bakawali Cluster.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the index case of the Jalan Bomba Cluster was Case 11,110 – a local man with travel history to Semporna, Sabah on Sept 20.

“The patient with symptoms such as fever and cough was found positive for Covid-19 on Sept 28, 2020. The case was warded at the Duchess of Kent Hospital in Sandakan and close contact-screening found two more Covid-19 cases on Sept 28, 2020.

“The identification of close contacts and screening by the Sandakan Health Office are still going on. The source of the infection is still being investigated,” he said in a media conference on the latest development of Covid-19.

On the Jalan Utara Cluster, he said it was identified from the screening of a health personnel at a training institute in Sandakan, with two health personnel found infected with Covid-19 on Sept 28.

“They were not having symptoms and have been warded in the Duchess of Kent Hospital, Sandakan.

“Identification of close contacts and screening are still ongoing by the Sandakan Area Health Office, while the source of infection is being investigated,” he said.

“The Benteng PK Cluster was identified from the screening of an illegal immigrant in Klang, Selangor from Sept 16 to 25 after eight people were found positive for Covid-19,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

“Screening of close contacts found one more positive case for the cluster on Sept 28, 2020, which involved police personnel who has been warded at Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“To date, 148 individuals have been screened. The results found nine positive for Covid-19 and 139 were turned out negative,” he said.

Meanwhile for the Bakawali Cluster, he said the index case for the cluster was Case No 10,911 and Case No 10,912 – a local married couple with history of travelling to Semporna, Sabah on Sept 13 to 18.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, both had symptoms such fever, running nose and cough on Sept 24, and they later sought treatment at Sultan Ismail Hospital, Johor Bahru before being found positive for Covid-19 on Sept 26, and were warded at Enche’ Besar Hajjah Kalsom Hospital, Johor.

“Close contact-screening found two more positive cases. As at Sept 29, 2020, 25 individuals had been screened with four found positive of Covid-19, 13 individuals negative with eight individuals still waiting for results.

“The infection prevention measures included the decontamination and cleaning of the locations involved.

“The source of infection are under investigation for all clusters,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said Covid-19 cases have been increasing since Sept 7 with Sabah and Kedah contributing most of the cases.

“The total number of daily positive cases for Covid-19 is still high lately. Therefore, the people are advised to be comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP).

“It is hoped that the control and preventive measures taken by MOH and other agencies with the cooperation of the people could curb the spread of Covid-19 in Malaysia,” he said. – Bernama