Covid-19 infectivity rate still within control at 1.39 — Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: The Covid-19 infectivity rate in Malaysia currently stands at 1.39 and is still within control, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the R0 (R-naught) for Covid-19 in the country currently was less than 1.6 which is the crucial level.

“R0 (is) 1.39 (and is) still within control.

“Our crucial level is 1.6 and in Sabah probably 1.42.

“We are still able to contain the infection provided we continue to do what we do best that is to use public health intervention in the respective areas,” he told a press conference on Covid-19 development here yesterday.

Citing Sabah as an example, Dr Noor Hisham said public health measures have been taken even before the state election, including border control and roadblocks. However, they (action) were not made official.

“A targeted enhanced movement control order was officially announced on Monday and implemented yesterday until Oct 12 on four districts – Lahad Datu, Tawau, Kunak and Semporna.

“We hope we can tighten security in that region as well as our activity. We hope that we will continue to detect positive cases and contain them,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Health Ministry’s actions have been proven to be able to contain and break the infection chain in localities, communities and districts.

He hoped the public will continue to cooperate with the ministry in complying with precautionary measures taken, for example, screening upon arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and KLIA2.

Commenting further on the Targeted Enhanced Movement Control Order, Dr Noor Hisham said although it was imposed in the districts, the focus was still on villages such as Sri Tanjung in Tawau, towns or localities that had been assessed.

On the standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance level by those involved in the just-concluded Sabah election, Dr Noor Hisham said so far, there were no complaints. — Bernama