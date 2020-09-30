Don’t go to Ulu Baram if logging road wet, truck drivers told

MIRI: Telang Usan Dennis Ngau yesterday urged those driving heavy machineries to Ulu Baram to not continue with their journey whenever it rains to prevent causing damage to the existing logging road there.

In a statement, he said the recent unpredictable weather and frequent movement of heavy machineries to Ulu Baram had caused damage to several stretches along the road.

“The only way we can maintain the condition of the road is for these heavy machineries to not continue their journey whenever the road is wet or when it is raining,” he said.

He pointed out that the frequent movement of heavy machineries to Ulu Baram these days was due to the ongoing government projects taking place in the constituency, including the construction of many infrastructure and amenity projects.

He stressed that it is important that those using the road also be tolerant, especially those who are new in driving along the stretch.

“These unfamiliar drivers do not understand how logging roads are under certain weather conditions, which often results in them being stuck or trapped in the mud.

“When they are driving heavy machineries and get stuck in the mud, this will of course cause delays to other vehicles especially private-owned vehicles.”

On another note, Dennis thanked Samling for exercising its corporate social responsibility (CSR) towards the people of Baram, whereby the company often comes forward to help repair damaged roads.

“Samling is one responsible corporate organisation that has come forward in desperate situations when we call them for help.

“I am very thankful to Samling for carrying out the repair work involving the road between Long Pillah and Long Miri earlier this month,” he added.