Drop in number of people detained for flouting RMCO — Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of individuals arrested for defying the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) has dropped to 82 Monday compared to 661 on Sunday, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the offences were for not wearing face masks (23 people), failing to practise physical distancing (46), failing to provide registration tools (12) and indulging in pub and night club activities (one).

“Of the total, 75 individuals were issued compound fines, six were remanded and one was offered bail,” he said in a statement yesterday.

On Op Benteng, Ismail Sabri said a total of 29 illegal immigrants and two smugglers were arrested, while a boat and four land vehicles were seized as a result of 81 roadblocks mounted on Monday.

“From May 1 until yesterday (Monday), a total of 7,389 individuals were arrested comprising 750 skippers, 6,344 illegal immigrants and 295 smugglers,” he said.

Meanwhile, from July 24 until Monday, 37,133 individuals have returned to Malaysia and of the total, 8,671 individuals were undergoing compulsory quarantine at hotels and public training institutions as well as private higher education institutions nationwide.

He said 106 individuals were sent to hospitals for treatment and 28,356 allowed to return home.

From March 30 to yesterday, Ismail Sabri said 10,153 public sanitation operations were carried out at 13,062 premises namely 2,716 business centres; 1,601 housing areas including the People’s Housing Project (PPR); 2,623 public places; 354 supermarkets, and 5,768 government buildings.

The supply of the food items was found adequate to meet the country’s needs, he added. — Bernama