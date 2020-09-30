Lower number of Covid-19 cases no excuse   for complacency — Dr Abdul Rahman

KUCHING: The Sarawak Islamic Council (MIS) has called for full cooperation of the Muslim community in complying with all directives set by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in order the win the war against Covid-19.

Assistant Minister in Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs and DBKU) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi points out that the significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak is not an excuse for the public to take lightly the compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the new norm.

Nevertheless, he regards the effectiveness of the SDMC and high level of compliance from the people themselves as the key contributing factors to good management of the current Covid-19 situation.

“The roles played by the SDMC have proven to be successful in ensuring that Covid-19 does not continue to spread in Sarawak.

“However, we cannot take this matter lightly because with no vaccine available, Covid-19 is still haunting the world,” he told reporters when met during his working visit with a team from Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) to Lorong 13 of Kampung Bintawa Ulu here yesterday.

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is Pantai Damai assemblyman, said all agencies would ensure that the SOP issued by the SDMC would always be complied with by everyone in Sarawak.

“This compliance also involves agencies from my ministry; we would issue instructions from time to time, according to the latest situation.

“This is to ensure the safety of the people,” he said.