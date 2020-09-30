MCPF calls for setting up of committee to address cyber crimes

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) yesterday suggested the setting up of a committee by the federal government to address cyber crimes in the country.

MCPF senior vice-chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said a working paper on the proposal for the setting up of the committee was in the final stage of preparation and when completed, would be submitted to the relevant ministries and agencies.

He said the proposed members of the committee would include the police, Communications and Multimedia Ministry, Bank Negara, telecommunication companies and National Cyber Security Agency (Nacsa) to discuss, monitor and identify effective actions to address the problem.

“During Movement Control Order (MCO), there as been a drop in crime index in the country, cyber-related criminals are seen on the rise,” he told a press conference after the Penang’s MCPF townhall session here yesterday.

Also present were Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, Penang police chief Datuk Shahabuddin Abd Manan, State Health director Dr Asmayani Khalib and Universiti Sains Malaysia criminologist Associate Professor Datuk Dr P. Sundramoorthy.

Lee said the cyber crimes index in 2018 recorded 10,754 cases while last year the cases rose to 11,875.

“Total losses recorded for 2019 and 2020, were RM305 million and RM247 million, respectively, and according to the Communications and Multimedia Ministry, the cyber crimes during MCO, beginning March 18 until June 30, increased by 91.37 per cent,” he added. — Bernama