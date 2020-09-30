MOH specialists leaving for Sabah today

PUTRAJAYA: Specialists in different fields from the Health Ministry (MOH) will leave for Sabah today to observe and provide assistance in enhancing Covid-19 control measures in the state.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said currently MOH front line workers from various states including Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Perak have been sent to assist the Sabah state health offices.

“Staff from other states have been mobilised in Sabah to help strengthen services, enhance Covid-19 detection in the field and improve public health management at hospitals, especially at Tawau and Semporna Hospitals,” he told a Covid-19 press conference at the MOH here yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said the MOH had also sent personal protective equipment (PPE) and respirators to Sabah.

He thanked the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) for their help in delivering the shipment to Tawau. — Bernama