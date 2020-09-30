New Sabah govt to focus on reviving economy — Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: Reviving the state economy which has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic will be the focus of the new Sabah government.

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said the state government would give its full commitment to face the challenges to contain the spread of the pandemic and address its implications.

“We took over the (state) government in an unusual situation. We are facing economic issues due to

Covid-19.

Therefore, our aim now is to revive the economy,” he said in a press conference after meeting the State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong at the Sabah State Administrative Centre here yesterday.

Also present were the three newly-appointed Sabah Deputy Chief Ministers namely Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

Yesterday morning, Hajiji and the three deputy chief ministers, as well as two new Sabah Cabinet ministers, took their oath of office before Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Istana Negeri.

The two ministers are Finance Minister II who is also State Minister of Local Government and Housing, Datuk Masidi Manjun, and State Rural Development Minister, Datuk Jahid Jahim.

Hajiji said he was confident that the newly appointed ministers would be able to carry out their duties and responsibilities well because each of them has the administrative experience.

He added that the new state government would be a government that could champion the plight of its people and govern the state well.

Meanwhile, Hajiji said he was the chief minister to an inclusive state government which would give its full service to all Sabah people regardless of background and political views.

“The trust and responsibility are enormous and challenging. I beg all quarters including the Sabah people to unite for the sake of our state. My aim is to lead the people towards a prosperous Sabah.

“Come, fellow Sabahans, let’s unite and work together in realising the dream to create a developed and prosperous state,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hajiji also thanked Tun Juhar for his consent and trust in appointing him as the Sabah Chief Minister and said that the appointment would complete the people’s mandate to create a state government.

“Thank you, the people of Sabah who have fulfilled their rights and responsibilities in the democratic process which enable the formation of the new government in an orderly manner by showing a clear mandate.

“I also thank all state assemblymen who have supported me to lead the state government especially from Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional (BN), Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) as well as the independent representatives,” said Hajiji.

Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, a coalition comprising PN, BN and PBS, won a simple majority with 38 out of 73 seats in the 16th Sabah state election to take over the state leadership from Parti Warisan Sabah. — Bernama