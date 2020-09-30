PWD strategic plan to save funds, prolong asset life — Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: To stimulate the country’s construction industry, the Public Works Department (PWD) is introducing its 2021-2025 Strategic Plan which is the best approach to save government expenditure and optimise usage of funds.

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the plan was formulated to extend the life of assets, enhance government image as well as assisting to generate national economic growth.

“PWD has been given the mandate and major responsibility to implement the agenda to empower national infrastructure, so this strategic plan is able to stimulate the construction industry on par with other developed countries.

“The strategic development plan is also in line with the 2030 Shared Prosperity Vision (WKB 2030)…via WKB, PWD is seen as contributing to two strategic thrusts namely

Major Economic Growth Activities and Human Capital Transformation,” he told reporters after launching the 2021-2025 PWD Strategic Plan here yesterday.

Also present was PWD director-general, Datuk Ir. Mohamad Zulkefly Sulaiman.

Fadillah said via the plan, PWD would stressed on several aspects among them quality, professionalism, productivity

as well as to nurture sustainability practice in the implementation of infrastructure development projects .

He added that the plan is described as comprehensive with improvements from the previous plan.

“The direction of the plan is based on five strategic themes namely comprehensive asset management excellence, co-creative experience with clients, technical excellence centre, driving sustainability and organisation innovation,” he said.

Commenting further, Fadillah said during the period, PWD will also empower the adaptation of Building Information Modeling (BMI) for PWD infrastructure development projects.

“It is targeting to start with 50 per cent for projects valued at RM10 million and raising by 10 per cent each following year,” he said. — Bernama