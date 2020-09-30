Santan set for rapid expansion with official franchise registration certificate

KUCHING: Santan, the world’s first restaurant brand to offer inflight food on ground, is set for a rapid expansion in Malaysia with the official franchise registration certificate awarded by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP).

The official franchise registration certificate was presented to Santan Restaurant general manager Catherine Gohby Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi.

This was witnessed by Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Rosol Wahid, Secretary General of Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad, AirAsia Group executive chairman Datuk Kamarudin Meranun, AirAsia Group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes and AirAsia Group president (AirAsia Digital) Aireen Omar at Santan’s first flagship outlet at Mid Valley Megamall.

In the next few months, Santan aims to roll out 20 new restaurants across the Klang Valley with the first franchise outlet scheduled to open at SOGO Kuala Lumpur on October 8, 2020.

This will be followed by other key locations such as AEON Shah Alam, PKNS Shah Alam and NU Sentral Kuala Lumpur in October; 163 Mont Kiara, Wangsa Walk and Wisma Tune in November; as well as IOI City Mall, Sunway Putra Mall and more in December.

Nanta said his ministry is pleased to award the official franchise registration certificate to Santan, one of our homegrown local businesses that has thrived even during these challenging times and proved that their business model is sustainable.

“We hope more local entrepreneurs will take up the franchise opportunity with Santan, which will not only boost local franchise businesses but increase franchise sales value by 2025,” he added.

“The expansion of Santan in Malaysia will further support the government’s ‘Buy Malaysian Products Campaign’ which is aimed at promoting local products and boosting the domestic economy by encouraging consumers to prioritise the purchase of locally made products.”

Catherine Goh, General Manager of Santan Restaurant said: “We would like to thank the government, particularly KPDNHEP for their support and for awarding us with the official franchise registration certificate today which allows us to expand our market footprint through franchising. In addition to providing a platform for young entrepreneurs to enter the F&B industry, the expansion of another 20 new outlets this year will also support hundreds of job opportunities from kitchen assistants, front-counter staff to restaurant management.

“This year, we are focusing on the expansion within Klang Valley to create brand awareness and as a springboard for Santan to spread our network across Malaysia. By next year, we are confident that the number of restaurants would hit the 100-mark with the first outlet in East Malaysia targeted to open in the first quarter of 2021.”

In line with the ‘Buy Malaysia Products Campaign,’ Santan has also established Santan Food, a specially curated space at its flagship outlet in Mid Valley Megamall to highlight the best of Malaysian products which includes locally made and sourced snacks, coffee, tea and more.

Santan has also partnered with local lifestyle artisan, Bingka to produce handmade merchandise featuring themes derived from its iconic ‘Pak Nasser’s Nasi Lemak’ that is uniquely Santan. Made by the local communities, the merchandise will be sold at all Santan outlets and online at santan.com.my from 8 October 2020.

Santan has set a vision to be the first truly Asean fast food chain through expansion from Malaysia into markets like Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines.

Entrepreneurs who are interested in owning and operating a Santan franchise can contact [email protected]