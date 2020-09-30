SMC mulling smaller garbage bins for residents to reduce waste

SIBU (Sept 30): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting said the council is studying the implementation of smaller garbage bins for residents to reduce household waste and encourage recycling.

At a press conference today, he said due to the constant rain this year, conditions at the Kemuyang dumpsite were now “less than ideal”.

“The council has to do a lot of remedial works because the main dumpsite is in poor condition.

“So, the less waste generated, the less waste that the scavenging contractors will need to send to the dumpsite,” he said.

He believed that the majority of households in Sibu would not be able to fill up the green bins each time for SMC contractors to collect the waste.

“SMC service carries out waste collection three times a week, I think most of the households will not able to fill up the bins for the contractors to collect.

“If that green bin is not enough, then we have to study whether or not the household should carry out recycling or just throw everything away. We need to study this and reduce waste,” he pointed out.

He also said that the current bins were very heavy when fully loaded, making it difficult for garbage collectors to pick up the bins.

He also said that not many people were aware that there were many centres in Sibu that carry out recycling activities.

“I hope more people are aware of and practice recycling, so we would have as little waste as possible going to our Kemuyang dumpsite,” he said.

Meanwhile, on another matter, he urged members of the public to write to him if they have trees that are too big and are causing a nuisance to them and SMC drains.

He said the council would study the matter and would inform the relevant section to remove the trees.

“For those residents who feel that those (not by SMC) planting trees on the roadside and are impairing the the vision of incoming cars, do write to us as well,” he said.