Thousands flee California wine country wildfires

SANTA ROSA, United States: Tens of thousands of Californians fled their homes in the Napa and Sonoma wine regions in the face of wildfires, emergency officials said, as a new blaze in the north of the state killed three people.

Under an orange sky and a sweltering heatwave, some of Napa Valley’s best-known vineyards were consumed by an out-of-control blaze that raced through more than 14,000 hectares, according to state fire agency Cal Fire.

Celebrated wineries such as Chateau Boswell and part of Castello di Amorosa went up in smoke, while there was a “significant loss” of buildings on the fringes of Santa Rosa – neighbouring Sonoma County’s largest town – said fire chief Tony Gossner.

Around 320 kilometres north, three people perished in a “very fast-moving, very fluid, very hot” fire in Shasta County, said Sheriff Eric Magrini.

The fires prompted authorities to order more than 35,000 residents to evacuate, with thousands more poised to flee, as “explosive fire growth” burnt through dry vegetation and difficult mountainous terrain, officials said.

The causes of the fires are still being investigated.

Calistoga, a picturesque community at the top of the Napa Valley known for hot springs and as a launchpad for wine tours, has largely been evacuated.

CeeBee Thompson spent sleepless hours watching flames in the distance and packing her car, as Calistoga’s recently installed warning sirens sounded twice during the night.

“We could see flames shooting up all night long,” Thompson told AFP.

“The only thing we have left to do is put the cats in the car.”

The inferno is threatening communities in Napa and neighboring Sonoma, still reeling from devastating wildfires in 2017 when 44 people died and thousands of buildings were razed.

“It’s like a double whammy,” Thompson said.

On Monday strong winds gusted up to 90kph sent embers flying, fueling the wine country blaze named the “Glass Fire,” and the “Zogg Fire” further north.

The Zogg Fire, which has already torn through more than 30,000 acres, is expected to merge with the 900,000-acre August Complex fire.

More than 2,000 firefighters battled Monday to bring the flames under control in a region that “has been hit over and over and over again,” said Governor Newsom.

California has been battling massive wildfires for months, stoked by dry conditions, strong seasonal winds and high temperatures. — AFP