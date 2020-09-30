Unifor acknowledged as paragon of religious harmony and unity — Uggah

KUCHING: Sarawak’s Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) has now been acknowledged nationally as the paragon of religious harmony and unity in the nation, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

He said during a visit by National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique to Sarawak recently, she had told him that she was very impressed with Unifor and its work in Sarawak.

“The minister came and asked us to explain to the Agong about Unifor, because they want to set up one for the whole of Malaysia.

“However till now they have not contacted us yet for updates. I hope that the people there (peninsula) will be as open as us in the state on religious matters and perhaps set up their own version of Unifor as well,” said Uggah, who is minister in charge of Unifor.

He was speaking during a ceremony to present a government grant to the Anglican Diocese of Kuching for the rebuilding of the theological college and training centre – the House of the Epiphany – here yesterday.

Uggah said this showed that religious harmony and unity is the state’s greatest asset and should be preserved.

He added that Unifor, which was established in 2017 under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had led to Sarawak being recognised in the eyes of the nation, and had done a lot to help the various non-Islamic religions and houses of worships in the state with development grants.