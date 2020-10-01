3 teens saved by fishermen after their boat sinks in Sarawak River

KUCHING (Oct 1): Three male teenagers were rescued by a passing fishing boat today when the boat they were on sunk in the Sarawak River at around 1pm today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement today said a passing vessel had caused a huge wave which flooded the victims’ boat, causing it to sink.

It was revealed that the victims, aged 15, 16 and 18-years-old were out fishing in the river.

After their rescue, the victims were brought to the riverbank at Kampung Bintawa prior to the arrival of Bomba personnel from the Tabuan Jaya fire station.

The victims were treated by Bomba personnel who confirmed they were unhurt after the incident before the operation ended at 1.43pm.