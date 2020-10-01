35 new cases, one death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 35 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, along with one Covid-19 death, the Ministry of Health reported.

The state now has a total of 1,877 Covid-19 cases.

Four of the new cases were from the Benteng LD Cluster and another nine were from the Bangau-Bangau cluster.

The fatality was recorded in Tawau and was classified as a brought-in-dead (BID) case.

The victim was a 70-year-old man who had terminal cancer and was undergoing palliative treatment.

The Ministry of Health said that the country recoded a total of 89 new cases yesterday, along with two deaths.

There are now 1,121 active cases in the country.