Abd Karim: Idea of making Kuching umrah hub still on

KOTA SAMARAHAN: The state government has not given up the idea of making Kuching an umrah hub, says Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

While he admitted that the state government was working hard on improving Sarawak’s air connectivity, he said the plan should have started earlier this year but was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The plan is basically to provide flights and assistance for those who travel from Kuching to Saudi Arabia to perform the umrah or the haj. It is also meant to cater for those who do not want to go through the hassle of having to stop in Kuala Lumpur first before continuing their journey to Saudi Arabia,” he said.

Apart from providing flights in the plan, he said Sarawak also needed to have trained individuals capable of accompanying or assisting those who want to perform the umrah or haj departing from Sarawak too.

He said UiTM Sarawak had stepped in to help out with the plan by offering a new programme called Diploma in Mutawwif Professional and Muslim Tour Leader.

According to officials from the university, UiTM Sarawak would be the first university in the state to offer such diploma to recognise the contribution and role played by the mutawwif in the national education system.

“This is one of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programmes offered by the university, and the modules created are focused on the quality of special needs in the Umrah industry as well as Islamic tourism in Malaysia,” added UiTM Sarawak rector Prof Dr Datuk Jamil Hamali during the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) held at the university’s Campus 2 yesterday.

The MoU was signed between Professional Mutawwif Development Sdn Bhd and the university which will work together in coordinating the course. Abdul Karim was there as witness.

Jamil also said the effort also supported the government’s recommendation in empowering employment standard programmes with the emphasis on practical components and exposure to industry training, coinciding with the government’s intention in making TVET as one of its focus.

Commenting on the programme, Abdul Karim said there is huge potential in the umrah and haj industry in Sarawak as the number of pilgrims performing umrah is increasing every year.

He said the Sarawak government in 2019 wanted to create an ‘Umrah Hub’ to serve the needs of Muslims not only from Borneo, but also from neighbouring Indonesian islands.

‘Umrah’ is considered a ‘small haj’, which can be performed at any time of the year, even during the actual haj season.