Agency nabs 21 persons at Betong jungle clearing for drugs

KUCHING: The National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) detained 21 male suspects for their alleged involvement in drugs at a jungle clearing in Betong on Tuesday (Sept 29).

In a statement yesterday, AADK said the raid under Ops Tisak also involved the Civil Defence Force, People’s Volunteer Corps, and the Betong One Stop Committee (OSC).

“The raid was carried out based on complaints that we have received from the public,” said an AADK Betong spokesperson.

All of the suspects are aged between 16 and 43.

Betong District Officer Sofhi Jebal, who is Betong OSC chairman, also joined the raid.

The statement added that Sofhi has always been supportive of tackling drug abuse in the district.